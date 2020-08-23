Try these three-course lunches for only $25 at the Summer Feast food festival
By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor
It’s official — summer is coming off to an end. But, before you spend the next several months with your nose in a book, you can make sure to finish summer off with a bang by participating in Summer Feast.
Summer Feast is known for being Calgarians’ favourite food festival, and this year some of the city’s most loved restaurants are participating in this 10-day event, including Bridgette Bar, Calcutta Cricket Club and Lulu Bar. The festival runs from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30.
The best part is that there are some seriously affordable luxury meals to experience this summer if COVID-19 has caused a strain in your finances.
Check out these three-course lunches for only $25 from the Summer Feast lineup and send us an email to let us know how your experience was!
Double Zero
If you into Italian food with a modern twist, Double Zero is the restaurant for you. For Summer Feast this year, the restaurant is offering:
Appetizer
Panzanella Salad
Entree
Crab Angel Hair Pasta or Capicola Pizza
Dessert
Butterscotch Bodino
KLEIN / HARRIS
We love restaurants that are committed to using authentic Canadian ingredients, like wild mushrooms from B.C. and fresh oysters from The Maritimes. For Summer Feast this year, this is what the restaurant is serving for lunch:
First course
B.L.T. Salad
Second course
Chicken Mushroom Melt
Third course
French Macarons
Lulu Bar
Lulu Bar has undoubtedly been a favourite restaurant in this city since it opened last April. Known for its light and Pacific-inspired menu, this is what you can find on the lunch menu for Summer Feast:
Appetizer
Heirloom Tomatoes or Sockeye Salmon
Entree
Ling Cod or Pork Ribs
Dessert
B.C. Blueberries
The Guild
The Guild is definitely for meat lovers, considering they use quality Alberta meat, 100 per cent locally sourced. They’re offering many options for food lovers to choose from this year at Summer Feast, including:
Appetizer
Cod Croquettes or Grilled Polenta Cakes or Split Pea Soup
Entree
Butter Chicken Pizza or Peameal Bacon Burger or Rice Noodle Bowl
Dessert
Banana Bread Ice Cream Sandwich or Gluten-free Brownie
Visit summerfeast.ca for more information on ingredients for these meals and other restaurants participating in the festival.