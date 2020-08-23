Try these three-course lunches for only $25 at the Summer Feast food festival

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

It’s official — summer is coming off to an end. But, before you spend the next several months with your nose in a book, you can make sure to finish summer off with a bang by participating in Summer Feast.

Summer Feast is known for being Calgarians’ favourite food festival, and this year some of the city’s most loved restaurants are participating in this 10-day event, including Bridgette Bar, Calcutta Cricket Club and Lulu Bar. The festival runs from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30.

The best part is that there are some seriously affordable luxury meals to experience this summer if COVID-19 has caused a strain in your finances.

Check out these three-course lunches for only $25 from the Summer Feast lineup and send us an email to let us know how your experience was!

Double Zero

If you into Italian food with a modern twist, Double Zero is the restaurant for you. For Summer Feast this year, the restaurant is offering:

Appetizer

Panzanella Salad

Entree

Crab Angel Hair Pasta or Capicola Pizza

Dessert

Butterscotch Bodino

KLEIN / HARRIS

We love restaurants that are committed to using authentic Canadian ingredients, like wild mushrooms from B.C. and fresh oysters from The Maritimes. For Summer Feast this year, this is what the restaurant is serving for lunch:

First course

B.L.T. Salad

Second course

Chicken Mushroom Melt

Third course

French Macarons

Lulu Bar

Lulu Bar has undoubtedly been a favourite restaurant in this city since it opened last April. Known for its light and Pacific-inspired menu, this is what you can find on the lunch menu for Summer Feast:

Appetizer

Heirloom Tomatoes or Sockeye Salmon

Entree

Ling Cod or Pork Ribs

Dessert

B.C. Blueberries

The Guild

The Guild is definitely for meat lovers, considering they use quality Alberta meat, 100 per cent locally sourced. They’re offering many options for food lovers to choose from this year at Summer Feast, including:

Appetizer

Cod Croquettes or Grilled Polenta Cakes or Split Pea Soup

Entree

Butter Chicken Pizza or Peameal Bacon Burger or Rice Noodle Bowl

Dessert

Banana Bread Ice Cream Sandwich or Gluten-free Brownie

Visit summerfeast.ca for more information on ingredients for these meals and other restaurants participating in the festival.