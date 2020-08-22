MRU and SAMRU team up for a virtual Pride Week events

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

Mark your calendars — next week marks Calgary Pride Parade’s 30th anniversary, and Mount Royal University (MRU) is ready to celebrate.

As a sponsor of Calgary Pride Parade, MRU and the Students’ Association of MRU (SAMRU) will be hosting events for two weeks. Pride Week takes place between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6 in Calgary.

In the past, MRU has celebrated Pride Week in many ways, including the popular permanent Pride crosswalk from the EA Building to Riddell Library and Learning Centre. But, after setbacks due to COVID-19, things will look different this year.

“Since we can’t be together for a parade in-person, we’ve scheduled a whole week of fun for you culminating in a virtual parade on September 6th,” say the hosts on a Facebook event.

SAMRU’s Relationships, Identity and Sex Programmer, Sarah Armstrong, told MRU media that they’re hoping these online events can be used as an educational tool for those who want to learn more about the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.

The online schedule looks like the following:

Monday, Aug. 24

SAMRU Pride Facebook group: Glitter Beard Tutorial

Thursday, Aug. 27

SAMRU Pride Facebook group: Girls, Girls, Girls! Pride Makeup Tutorial

Monday, Aug. 31

SAMRU Pride Facebook group: Watch party of Antoni gets a drag makeover by Miz Cracker!

Tuesday, Sept. 1

SAMRU Facebook page live: Virtual Gender Bender on the West Gate Social Live Stage

Wednesday, Sept. 2

SAMRU Pride Facebook group: Netflix Party screening of Disclosure

Thursday, Sept. 3

SAMRU Pride Facebook group: Netflix Party screening of The Half of It

Saturday, Sept. 5

SAMRU Pride Facebook group: Share your 70s-inspired Pride look for the parade

Sunday, Sept. 6

Virtual Pride Parade: Watch at www.calgarypride.ca/

Visit the Facebook event page, Calgary Pride Week with SAMRU & MRU, for more information.