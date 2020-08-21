Music Mile Revival Fund works to put local artists back on stage

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

When the National Music Centre relocated to East Village’s famous Studio Bell building in 2016, Calgary welcomed a new hub for music, innovation and culture. Now, the music museum is a must-see for tourists across the world — and it’s usually the first stop on a tour of the Music Mile.

But, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all artists have had to put their shows to a stop — including the local artists who regularly perform at the 20 live music venues on the Mile.

This is why the volunteer-run non-profit organization, Music Mile Society, has launched the Music Mile Revival Fund — a donation that goes directly to the revitalization of the city’s music scene.

The Music Mile is a vibrant stretch of live music venues at the east end of Calgary’s downtown. From the revitalized East Village to the historic neighbourhood of Inglewood, locals and tourists alike have created community through accessible live entertainment.

“[Music Mile] is buzzing with musical energy generated by the talented musicians who perform here year round, in all genres, at an extraordinary variety of venues,” says the Music Mile Society’s website.

By reaching their financial goal, the Music Mile Society will be able to pay local artists to play at venues across the Mile each Friday night through the new program, Live from Music Mile: It’s Friday Night.

“What does $5k mean to us? It means we can present local artists every Friday in August, support #MusicMileYYC venues during a difficult time, AND bring folks together through live music,” says the non-profit on their Instagram.

Artists that have graced the stage on the Mile on Friday nights include country singer and CKUA DJ, Matt Masters; folk singer, Kate Stevens; and blues musician, Mike Watson.

As part of the program, the organization will be offering five-hour long broadcasts for music lovers who can’t make the in-person shows.

Find more the Music Mile Revival Fund and the Mile’s Friday night performances at musicmile.ca/revival.