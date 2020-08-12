YYC POP invites students across Calgary to submit poetry with prizes

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

In the midst of a global transformation, poet and educator Sheri-D Wilson is inviting students across Calgary to hone their creativity with YYC POP: Portraits of People.

“A city is characterized by its people, and as the world transforms right now, we ask you to look into who we are as a community today,” says Wilson on the YYC POP website. “Your submission will be part of the larger puzzle which represents the new Calgary.”

Wilson encourages students to write a poem or piece of flash fiction — deemed as a portrait — about someone who represents the spirit and identity of Calgary today. This could be a person the student knows personally, an influential individual, or a historical figure who remains relevant to this day.

“Use this person as an inspiration to investigate your feelings and thoughts about them and express these on the page in your own unique voice,” says Wilson.

This person cannot be named in the poem.

Wilson says this is a great opportunity for students to work with professional writers and get their work published online.

Additionally, YYC POP will be awarding three student prizes — $100, $50 and $25 for first, second and third place, respectively.

If you’re looking to pay homage to someone special in your life who has made a difference in this city, read more about the submission guidelines and submit a poem here before the Sept. 18 deadline.

The prizes will be announced on Sept. 26.