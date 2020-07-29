MRU Injury & Prevention Clinic has officially reopened its doors

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

If you’re suffering with an aching back during this pandemic, this is your lucky week. On Tuesday, Mount Royal University (MRU) officially reopened the Injury & Prevention Clinic.

The clinic, according to the MRU website, is a “full service, inter-disciplinary injury rehabilitation and prevention clinic.” Health-care practitioners at the clinic help with a variety of injuries or conditions, including neck pain and stiffness, headaches and migraines, posture issues, back pain and more.

The clinic provides the following services:

– Acupuncture

– Athletic therapy

– Chiropractic care

– Custom-built orthotics

– Massage therapy

– Physiotherapy

– Sports medicine physician

MRU Injury & Prevention Clinic had to shut their doors, along with the rest of MRU services, due to COVID-19 precautions. To ensure the safety of its clients, the clinic is continuing to follow Alberta College & Association of Chiropractors’ Pandemic Practice Directive.

According to the directive, the clinic and other chiropractors must adhere to six requirements: screening, hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment and exclusion or work restrictions during staff or chiropractor illness.

Further, “Patients will be required to re-sanitize their hands before heading back to their appointment and will be required to wear their masks throughout the appointment unless it causes a hazard during treatment,” says the clinic.

MRU Injury & Prevention Clinic is also not taking cash payments during this time.

The clinic is open to the general public, meaning you do not have to be an MRU student or employee to book an appointment. Students, employees, alumni, youth and seniors, however, receive reduced fees.

Learn more about the clinic’s new precautionary measures and book your appointment at mtroyal.ca/MRUClinic/.