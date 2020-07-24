Tune in to the Calgary Folk Music Festival from home this weekend

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

If there is one thing that Calgarians are missing this summer due to the current pandemic, it’s music festivals. From Sled Island to Calgary Folk Music Festival (CFMF), the absence of live music has made for a quiet summer.

Luckily, CFMF is bringing some groove back into the city from July 23 to July 26, with its 41st annual event entirely broadcasted online.

The online festival is being offered through a pay-what-you-can model, with the organization suggesting a $10 minimum for one-day passes and a $45 minimum for four-day passes. In past years, tickets have typically gone for $60 for single-day passes and $185 for full weekend passes.

According to the CFMF’s website, “We acknowledge that the pandemic has had a profound impact on many.” The pay-what-you-can model is meant to make this festival more accessible for those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, says the organization.

There are 18 artists from across the world participating in CFMF online, including:

Amythyst Kiah

Birds of Chicago

Lakou Mizik

Sebastian Gaskin

Xênia França

You can view the festival’s full weekend schedule at calgaryfolkfest.com/festival/schedule.

While CFMF had to make necessary changes to this year’s festival, the organization is already planning to get back to in-person events in upcoming years.

The future dates for the festival are as follows: