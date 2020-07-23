MRU makes masks mandatory across campus following Calgary’s new bylaw

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

Mount Royal University (MRU) announced on Wednesday that masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces on campus, effective immediately.

This mandate doesn’t only apply to students, but also to employees, contractors and anyone who visits the university campus.

Further, wearing a mask is encouraged in outdoor spaces “where a two-metre distance from others cannot be maintained.”

MRU is requesting that people visiting campus to bring their own masks, but will supply them at the security desk by the West Gate entrance for those who forget.

The same day the announcement was made, Alberta added 133 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths to its count. As of Wednesday, there were 517 active COVID-19 cases in Calgary alone.

MRU’s new rule follows Calgary council’s decision to pass a new bylaw requiring everyone in the city to wear masks in all public indoor buildings — including on public transit. The bylaw takes effect on August 1.

In a press scrum, Mayor Naheed Nenshi advised Calgarians to “start wearing the masks now in interior public spaces.”

“That includes transit, stores, pretty much anywhere the public is allowed. It includes the public areas of condo buildings as well as office buildings. It doesn’t include your private work space, (and) it doesn’t include your office if there is a door,” he adds.

Masks are not mandatory in daycares, multi-family buildings or schools.

Additionally, there are some exceptions to this bylaw, including:

Children under the age of two

People with underlying health conditions that inhibit them from wearing masks

People with disabilities that inhibit them from wearing masks

People eating or drinking in restaurants or bars

People playing sports or working out

MRU is encouraging employees who require a medical exemption to contact abilitymanagement@mtroyal.ca and students who require a medical exemption to contact accessibility@mtroyal.ca.

Further, “Employees who have concerns about the safety of wearing a mask during a particular activity should contact Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) for advice at ehs@mtroyal.ca.”