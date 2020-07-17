Support local Black-owned businesses this weekend at the Black Owned Market

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

As an act of solidarity, many people across Calgary have been calling on others to support Black-owned businesses — and with the launch of Black Owned Market this Saturday, doing so may be easier.

Hosted by One in a Million Event, Calgary’s first-ever Black Owned Market will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Calgary Full Gospel parking lot, located on the corner of 14th Avenue and 9th Street S.W.

According to a caption from the market’s Instagram page, Black Owned Market isn’t only about supporting Black-owned businesses in Calgary, but it’s also about balancing the economy.

“Supporting Black Owned Businesses helps decrease the racial wealth gap by providing Black Business Owners with funds that they are less likely to get from banks, investors, etc.”

There will be 15 vendors at the event, selling products ranging from skincare to athletic wear. Among the vendors are The Melanin Studio, Karibu Handcrafted Soaps, The Obsessed Crocheter, Art for Soul and more.

While you shop and admire the products, there will be live entertainment and food to liven the space up.

As a precautionary measure due to COVID-19, vendors will be spaced two metres apart. The market will also only allow 50 buyers in the space at a time, and they request that people displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 do not attend.

“We ask that you follow all traffic markers and move slowly throughout the space, and always stay a minimum of 2m away from others. ⁣⁣Masks are mandatory, so please bring your masks. Masks will be provided for those that don’t have one,” says Black Owned Market in an Instagram caption.

If you’re looking to get out in the sun this weekend while supporting the Black community during this time, this is your chance!

For more information, please visit instagram.com/bomyyc.