Calgary Stampede announces 10-day food truck rally in lieu of festival

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

For the first time since its creation in 1912, the Calgary Stampede is being cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

However, it was announced this week that in lieu of the 10-day festival, the Calgary Stampede will be partnering with YYC Food Trucks to deliver some of the most loved Stampede foods from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 12.

This 10-day, scaled-down event includes the Stampede Food Truck Rally, presented by Sentinel Storage, as well as the BMO Kids’ Day Pancake Drive Thru and the Mini Donut Drive Thru. The entire event is meant to be grab-and-go style to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

According to the Calgary Stampede’s website, “Bicycle, scooter, walk-up and alternative transportation modes will not be permitted.”

Information released for the event’s schedule goes as follows:

Saturday, July 4

Stampede Food Truck Rally

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

Sunday, July 5

Stampede Food Truck Rally

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

Monday, July 6

Mini Donut Drive Thru

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

Tuesday, July 7

Mini Donut Drive Thru

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

Wednesday, July 8

BMO Kids’ Day Pancake Drive Thru

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stampede Park

Thursday, July 9

Mini Donut Drive Thru

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

Friday, July 10

Mini Donut Drive Thru

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

Saturday, July 11

Mini Donut Drive Thru

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stampede Park

According to the website, additional locations and dates will be added.

The Calgary Stampede has also released a handful of tools to keep the Stampede spirit alive at home. This includes backgrounds to use for Zoom meetings, Spotify playlists curated from the Stampede’s biggest music stages and Instagram stickers.

To use the Instagram stickers and give your social media account a little midwest pop, enter “Stampede2020” into the search bar when looking for GIF stickers on the app.