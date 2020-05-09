How to cultivate your inner artist during quarantine

By Mackenzie Mason, Staff Writer

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has forced us all into an unfamiliar reality of self-isolating and social distancing. It’s been hard on everyone, but my strongest condolences go out to the creative extroverts who are stuck at home, quickly losing their creative spark.

During this time, it can be easy to feel unmotivated, but a great way to shake it off is to get some creative juices flowing. Art isn’t just for kids and you don’t have to be insanely talented to create it. You just have to want to have fun and be open to the process.

Here are five things anyone can do to reignite their creative spark and, as a bonus, calm some of that pent up stress!

Paint or draw

The most obvious answer is to create something visual. Painting or drawing is the best way to do that. Whether you’re Bob Ross, or your artistic abilities peak at stick figures, picking up a pen or brush will stimulate your eyes and your mind.

Painting by numbers is the easiest way to pretend you’re the next Van Gogh, with a cheat sheet! It’s just as fun as making your own painting without the 45 minutes of contemplating what to paint. And it might just turn out better than making your own.

But if you’re artistically inclined, picking up a pen and doodling might be the best way to get in the groove again.

For a fun challenge, choose a song and draw how it makes you feel or what it makes you think of. Make it a competition by doing it with your roommates or your family and voting on the best or most accurate one.

Dance

Tik Tok is all the rage right now, with dance combinations going viral every day. And while this story is supposed to get you off your phone, Tik Tok might just be the best way to get you moving. Try the latest dance craze, upload your attempt and tag your friends to make it a challenge.

If Tik Tok isn’t your thing, no worries. Listen to your favourite songs and try to make your own dance to it — the point is to get up and get moving. If putting in your headphones and dancing around your room sounds more like your style then do it. Get up, have fun and let loose!

Take photos

Photography is just as versatile as drawing and dancing — there’s so much you can do with it, that’s the beauty of art! Go on a walk around your neighbourhood and take pictures either with a camera or phone. Trees and wildlife make interesting subjects for a landscape photo.

If you’ve gone on a walk with another person (that you’re isolating with), taking photos of them can be artistic as well. Take account of your angles and lighting and remember the rule of thirds when it comes to photography: if you had a 3×3 grid making nine boxes on your image, the subjects should be intersecting between, or on those lines.

And don’t underestimate a selfie! While selfies have become the new norm, try spicing yours up with an interesting angle or prop such as string lights or using a reflection of yourself in the photo as well.

Write poems

This has been a stressful time for many, and sometimes writing down how you feel can help when you’re worked up. That is pretty much the definition of poetry. While reading poetry with a cozy blanket and a cup of tea is nice, writing your own is even better.

Start with one sentence and see where your mind takes you! Nothing is off limits. Google some types of poetry like a haiku or a sonnet and try them out. Get creative — you can’t write a poem wrong.

Make some music

This is my favorite way to make art and get creative. Music is so versatile. If you’re anything like me, you’ve fallen in love with playing an instrument but haven’t picked it up in years. Well folks — now is the time. Pick up an old instrument or maybe try a new one and look up some YouTube tutorials of your favourite songs!

Better yet, make your own. Grab one of the poems you wrote, add a melody and some treble with a guitar and you’re the next Ed Sheeran. Another fun way to pass the time is to choose a song and grab your roommates or family and make a music video. Go all out and grab props, do some costume changes and maybe draw some backgrounds.

Stay safe, stay inside, wash your hands and have fun getting creative!