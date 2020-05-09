COVID-19: Your sports guide

By Dan Khavkin, Sports Editor

Being a sports fan sucks right now. Every passing day we hope to hear good news about the retreat of COVID-19, but it seems that we’ll be waiting a while.

Most seem to do their part in self-isolating and maintaining excellent hygiene… as sports fans, we can only hope that the health of society restores itself along with our beloved hobbies of watching and playing sports.

We’ll overcome this. We have to… for the sake of sports. Here are some ways to satisfy your daily sports cravings during this difficult time.

Buy or watch old sports video games

Depending on how old you are and what of your childhood you have left, you might have access to your very first video game console.

Why not take advantage of your boredom by reliving some of you childhood and teenage memories by inserting a disc or cartridge into your first (or current) console and rewind time 4, 5 or even 10 years and enjoy playing what probably is a better video game \than what you paid $80 today!

Do you remember owning NFL Blitz? NHL 3v3 Arcade? Backyard Sports? If you’re even past that time, why not fire up Mike Tyson’s Punch-out or NHL 94?

Other classics include NHL 2K5, NFL 2K5, NBA 2K11, Tony Hawk Pro Skate 3, NBA Jam… you name it!

Don’t have these games? Go on Youtube! Enjoy through another perspective what sports entertainment used to look like and relive some of your childhood memories!

Stream ESPN or TSN online

If you need a daily sports craving you might need to either hope your TV package has sports channels or buy a subscription to ESPN or TSN! If these channels are not your cup of tea, then screw it! Sportsnet or Fox Sports, who cares! Any one of these conglomerates are fighting one another one way or another to capture your eyes to rewatch a classic play, game or series.

Sportsnet began to run games of the legendary 2004 Calgary Flames run to the Stanley Cup finals!

ESPN is releasing “The Last Dance” series about Michael Jordan earlier than expected so if you don’t want to pay, then just find a way! Sports are still to be found in your local TV package, you just got to look for it!

Whatever you missed on TV will for sure be online.

Watch old highlights or listen to podcasts

Speaking of which, go online! Youtube is an unofficial archive of countless playoff series and dramatic sports moments throughout history.

Educate yourself! Watch old sports news segments and pick up on topics you might’ve missed out on.

Catch up on all your Stephen A. Smith rants and funny moments. Youtube Shannon Sharpe highlights, and no, not his NFL hall of fame mixtapes but his acts on TV while debating sports!

Watch old hockey, basketball, WHATEVER highlights as far back as only three years ago or decades to see the difference in the game you love!

You may have not been alive or too young to remember either seeing Michael Jordan, Kobe, Gretzky or any elite athletes before and after them! Why not do what athletes do and watch some game film?

Youtube and, well, the internet, have a plethora of snippets of podcasts you can start to watch and listen to!

Are you a soccer fan? Why not relive different olympic games and moments? There are endless amounts of World Cup, Euro and Champions League content to consume! Watch your player develop before your eyes while watching their highlights. The world is yours!

Support local media online while you can. Ever heard of the Red Mile Podcast? HIGHLY recommend. Catch up on Spittin’ Chiclets or the Pat McAfee Show! You have so many options.

Follow sports pages and fan-pages online

If you don’t have Instagram or Twitter, there’s no better time to get addicted now.

Want to forget about real life? Forget your political interests and any other distraction and start following sports outlets and fan pages ASAP.

If you are a university student, why not relive your school’s season or watch historic moments. You can go on a binge on anything you want.

Pick up a new league like the XFL. Follow their content for a quick smile for your day. Youtube marble racing if you want!

No need to drive the point that life sucks without sports.

Watching any sort of highlight from any sport or getting reminded that “On this day…” that you fondly remember or glad you forgot, are daily reminders that sports do still exist!

It’s up to you to not forget about them.