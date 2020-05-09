Album review: Circles by Mac Miller

Circles

Mac Miller

Warner Records Inc.

Score: A+

This is Mac Miller’s best album — it’s a shame he’s not here to share it with the world himself. Through optimistic beats and chopped loops, Circles is emotional to say the least, touching on themes of anxiety, addiction and pain. Knowing this album was released posthumously, I was a little apprehensive when I first hit the play button. But as soon as the first note of Circles hummed in my headphones, and I was greeted with Miller’s comforting vocals, I knew I had nothing to worry about. Different from his previous album, Swimming, which was released in 2018, Miller experiments with jazz, lo-fi beats and intimate lyrics that exemplify his talents as an artist. This album is a beautiful and incredibly sad farewell from Mac Miller, but his music will forever live on.

– Hermie Ocenar