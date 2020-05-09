Album review: After Hours by The Weeknd

After Hours

The Weeknd

Republic Records

Score: A+

Quarantine and The Weeknds newest album, After Hours, is the new Netflix and chill. Let the sweet vocals of Abel Tesfaye wrap you up like a warm blanket and escape reality for 56 minutes. After the release of his single, ‘Blinding Lights,’ I had nothing but high hopes for this album and I was not disappointed. The Weeknd shows remorse for his failed relationships with the help of a synthesizer, 80’s disco funk and a whole lot of neon lights.The best part of this whole album is it enables you to have your own cinematic experience. The next time you find yourself driving down an empty road at an ungodly hour, every track on this album will make you the star of your very own movie.

– Hermie Ocenar