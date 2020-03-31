Calgary’s canvas of women-led art

By Ayra Fouad, Staff Writer

Nada Khatib – Knife Painter

Nada Khatib replaces the paintbrush, a tool that has become almost synonymous with painting, with an equally useful and versatile tool; the palette knife. Often used for mixing paints, Khatib uses it to add texture and dimension to her work. She draws inspiration from the beauty of nature and her own life experiences through her travels and mixes it with a bold palette. Born and raised in Toronto, Nada has now settled down in Calgary and started up her own business, Expression by Nada.

You can find her work on her Instagram, or on her website.

Rae Baptie – Handmade Resin Jewelry

https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/NeoEdenDesigns

https://www.instagram.com/neo.eden/

Rae Baptist makes beautiful pieces of resin jewelry for her jewelry business NeoEden. These dainty gems are all carefully handmade, nickel free and each piece is unique. Her use of metallics along with the soft tones she uses in her resin molds make her pieces super versatile, they could either dress up a casual outfit, or act as a statement piece for a night out. Seeing Rae turn her art into a business is very inspiring. Rae is a recent MRU graduate, which adds to the inspiration for fellow MRU students (and soon to be graduates).

You can find her work on her Instagram, or on her Etsy.

Danika Spady – Handmade Pottery

Dannika Spady’s pottery features human features, drawing emphasis on the lips and nose. She adds accent flower crowns and detailed beards (and sometimes brows) adding texture and character. Each piece has a raw feel to it which is accredited to the fact that each piece is handmade and though they follow a similar theme, they all have distinctive features and characteristics. Dannika’s pottery pieces will add a certain eccentricity to any space!

You can find her work on her Instagram, or on her page on the Raven’s Room.

Geneva Haley – Tattoo Artist

Geneva is somewhat of a jill of all trades, expressing herself through several mediums including window painting and making music. Among other such things, Geneva is also a tattoo artist, creating simple designs with a fun twist, Her instagram showcases all the new and fun designs she tries out either as a draft, or as actual tattoos on her friends and clients. The next time you wanna get a tattoo on a whim, send a direct message her way.

You can find her work on her Instagram, or on her website.

Tomi Nu – Singer

Tomi Nu is a local singer/songwriter. She describes her music in her Spotify biography as “screams of soft and velvety vibes,” and accurately so. Her new album cancer szn just dropped last year and is an absolute must listen, and she performed her first solo show at Femmewave this past Valentine’s Day. Her music is perfect for when you want to kick back to some lo-fi tunes on a Sunday afternoon.

You can find her on her Instagram, or on Spotify.