Album review: Chilombo by Jhene Aiko

Chilombo

Jhene Aiko

Def Jam Recordings

Score: B-

If you’re looking for something to vibe out to on a chill day off, consider listening to Jhene Aikos’ recently released album, Chilombo. The 20 track album is an easy listen and features other artists such as John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign and H.E.R. Prior to its production, Aikos had been open to making music with vibrational healing to balance out the seven chakras, but I think that’s just as good as it gets with this album. Aside from the breathy vocals and smooth melodies, I can’t help but be disappointed with the rest of Chilombo, mostly because it sounds like she just took all her songs from her previous album, Trip, and remixed them with a tuning fork and various sized singing bowls.

– Hermie Ocenar