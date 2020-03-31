Album review: Cheap Queen by King Princess

Cheap Queen

King Princess

Zelig Records

Score: A

Have you ever been so in love but also so heartbroken all at the same time? Then this is the album for you. Brooklyn Native, Mikaela Straus, also known as King Princess, takes your modern day romance and sends you into a whirlwind of feels with her debut album, Cheap Queen. Cheap Queen explores the intensity of navigating through the highs and lows of a romantic relationship as a young queer artist and if you’re not a fan of todays new wave of pop music you’ll still find yourself hyptnotized by Straus’ lyricsm and stage prescence. Whether you’re an angst-filled teen who thinks the world is out to get them or an overwhelmed adult facing all of life’s misfortunes consider playing this album the next time you pretend you’re in a music video.

– Hermie Ocenar