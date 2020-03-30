Small businesses are suffering because of COVID-19, here’s how you can help

By Mackenzie Mason, Staff Writer

We’re in unknown territory right now, as we try to deal with COVID-19 as a city, a country and as a planet. If you are still not experiencing any symptoms, then you are probably preparing for a self-isolation like the rest of us.

Big-name grocery stores are running out of supply almost as quickly as it comes in. But locally owned grocers, farmer’s markets and refilleries are still completely stocked and not crowded.

Going to small businesses to stock up will not only make the situation less stressful for you with no crowds or lines, but it also makes it less stressful for small business owners who are worried about their business failing due to the virus.

Nevertheless, you might be scared of visiting your favourite local shops or be wary of eating out while you try to self-isolate, but there are many ways to show your support for Calgary’s local, small businesses during this difficult time.

Shop online

Shopping online right now is going to be your best friend. Many local businesses are suffering because people aren’t strolling down Inglewood or Kensington these days like they used to.

But, many local businesses provide an online method to buying their products and since they’re local, shipping is cheap and fast! Using online shopping can not only keep you safe, but it also really helps these businesses to stay running during a time of uncertainty.

Buy gift cards

Another option to consider is buying e-gift cards from small businesses and restaurants if you have some extra money kicking around!

Buying gift cards supports those businesses who need it most, and you can either use it for yourself when things clear up or you can pass it along to a friend who might need a pick-me-up during this time!

Share a recommendation

One of the easiest and most beneficial things you could do right now, is to share your favourite local businesses with friends or on social media! Calgary has so many small businesses hidden around the city and they need our help to stay floating right now!

Telling your friends and followers about local businesses raises their awareness and can help them get more business if you personally can’t support them financially.

Send words of encouragement

While you’re at it, send a thank you and an encouraging message to these small business owners. They need it.

In times like this, it’s easy to feel disconnected from the world. You’re probably even a little nervous about ordering your favourite food, but you shouldn’t be.

Companies are taking all measures to ensure that their space and their food is completely safe and you should too, but it shouldn’t stop you from enjoying what you love.

Skip the dishes

While Skip the Dishes and similar services aren’t local, some of the restaurants they work with are. Look for a local or family-owned restaurant and order for a contactless delivery. This will ensure that you have no contact with the deliverer, but you can feel proud that you still supported Calgary’s local food scene.

Now more than ever, it’s important to support those around you, and the businesses in your community.