How to eat your way around the world in Calgary

Nothing beats exploring a new city on the other side of the world, and all the culinary experiences that come with it. But not everyone — especially us students — can afford to travel across the world to try new foods and see new places.

Don’t sweat it you hungry vagabonds, you don’t have to go too far to get the same experience here at home! Here’s how you can eat your way around the world here in Calgary.

Morocco: Moroccan Tent

11566 24th Street SE

Morocco is known for its beautiful, handcrafted rugs and tapestries and Moroccan Tent in the Douglasdale area makes you feel as though you’re right in the action!

Decorated with the traditional rugs and tapestries draping from the ceilings, walls and along the floors, Moroccan Tent provides authenticity both in the dining, and in the experience.

Dominican Republic: Simply Irie

1510 6th Street SW

It’s been pretty cold in Calgary recently, and the winter blues have begun to kick in for most of us. If you didn’t get to go somewhere warm for reading break, eating at Simply Irie is the closest you’ll get to a tropical, Caribbean getaway.

Simply Irie is a family-owned and run restaurant that strives to bring the feel and taste of the Caribbean here to Calgary through authentic Caribbean cuisine.

Patterson, the restaurant’s cook, was born in the Dominican, so you know what you’re eating is authentic. Dig in and enjoy the good vibrations!

Brazil: Gaucho Brazillian BBQ

100 – 5920 Macleod Trail SW

South America has a rich, western history rooted in pride and tradition and Gauchos, the cowboys of South America, represent these values as a national symbol.

Residents of the Brazillian state Rio Grande do Sul are also referred to as Gauchos, which made the choice of name for the restaurant so obvious, considering Rio Grande do Sul is the birthplace of Chef Edmilson Rodrigues, owner of Gaucho Brazillian BBQ.

The food is prepared the same way it would be prepared in Rio Grande do Sul, with a Churrascaria, translating to “the house of barbecue.”

You’re sure to feel like you’re really in Brazil in this “special place that bursts with authentic South American atmosphere.”

Greece: Santorini Greek Taverna

1502 Centre Street N

If you can’t have your real life Mamma Mia! moment (yet), then going to Santorini Greek Taverna is basically the next best thing.

The restaurant was born when Andreas Nicolaides immigrated to Canada from Cyprus. While travelling in Vancouver, Andreas met Maria who was also from Cyprus, and not long afterwards the two were engaged!

After travelling back home to Cyprus for their wedding, the couple moved to Calgary for a new beginning. And that beginning turned into Santorini Greek Taverna!

If that touching story didn’t make you want to visit then their delicious, authentic Mediterranean food will.

Philippines: Lola’s Filipino Kitchen

255 28 Street SE

In December of 1986, Juliet Peredo and her husband, along with their three daughters immigrated to Canada from the Philippines for a better life. They worked every job they could to make ends meet until they were able to settle down and open Lola’s Filipino Kitchen, lola meaning “grandmother” in Tagalog.

They pride themselves on using quality ingredients and providing an authentic Filipino culinary experience based on family recipes directly from the Philippines and it shows!

Going to these restaurants will make you feel as though you’ve done the Grand Tour, or it will at least satisfy your travel bug’s taste buds… for now.