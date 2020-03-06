Album review: Perfectionism by Hotel Mira

Perfectionism

Hotel Mira

Light Organ Records

Score: B+

Perfectionism is the first album I’ve heard from Canadian band Hotel Mira, formerly known as JPSNGRLS. My first impression? They’re 2020s answer and salvation to the dying art of punk.

The album was released on Valentine’s Day, an ironic statement, given that most of the songs in the album are about heartbreak. Full of angst and fierce anger, it reminds me of growing up in the heavy-eyeliner, straight-side bangs, skater-boy era of the 2000s. Yet, aside from commemorating punk, this album is still relevant today. Perfectionism is an album of healing — it depicts the grieving, anger and acceptance that one goes through after a heartbreak. After listening to Hotel Mira, I can’t help but think about going back to Hot Topic. It’s about time for punk’s resurrection.

– Mikaela Delos Santos