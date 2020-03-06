Album review: Hold It Together by JP Saxe

Hold It Together

JP Saxe

Arista Records

Score: B-

When I first listened to Hold It Together, I wasn’t the biggest fan. I had high expectations after hearing the single he released, ‘If the World Was Ending’ with Julia Michaels. But after listening to it again, I realized that this isn’t your ordinary pop album.

Hold It Together is an emotional album chronicling the story of attempting to move on. You can hear the heartbreak and the nostalgia in Saxe’s voice — a connection that will move you. Saxe’s approach in this album is also soothing, a characteristic that will lull you into closure and acceptance. Hold It Together depicts the moment when you are remembering a bittersweet memory that used to make you cry, but somehow, the tears just don’t flow anymore.

– Mikaela Delos Santos