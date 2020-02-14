Album review: CHICKABOOM! by Tami Neilson

Tami Neilson

CHICKABOOM!

Outside Music

Score: A-

Canadian born, New Zealander Tami Neilson has returned with her latest album, CHICKABOOM!. While nominally a country artist, Neilson’s sound has less in common with what you’d hear on the stage at Stampede and more in line with the new class of country artists who have come up in recent years like Orville Peck and Kacey Musgraves.

With her powerhouse vocals putting her in the same class as Amy Winehouse and Arethra Franklin, Neilson pays homage to the country sounds of the 50s and 60s. Tracks like ‘Ten Tonne Truck’ have the heavy driving guitar reminiscent of early Johnny Cash songs with the powerful backing of the Tennessee Three. Others like ‘Any Fool with a Heart’ are filled with classical guitar and harmonizing that could fit in with any 40 year old acoustic love ballad.

Lovingly performed, and authentic – sometimes coming across as camp, like the dragging and clinking of a ball in chain in ‘You were mine’ – CHICKABOOM! Is a refreshingly modern take on a classic sound.

– Andi Endruhn