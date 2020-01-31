There’s a group for that: Calgarian meet-ups to check out
By Andrea Wong, Contributor
Tired of lonely Tuesday nights eating soup whilst reading Victorian literature? Now you can have a group to do that with. From avid hikers with adventurous dogs to taco-eating tech junkies, Meetup.com is the place to find anyone interested in anything.
If you haven’t heard of Meetup before, it’s a social networking site where people can organize groups that host local events. The bustling site invites people to meet new friends, discover and share hobbies, find support groups or even advance a cause. The possibilities are as diverse as the community.
Inspiration for the site came following the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. While feeling disconnected from his neighbours, founder Scott Heiferman saw others turning to one another for support in the wake of the tragedy. This outpouring of connection sparked an idea to build community by bringing common interests together.
The concept stuck, and Meetup is now home to over 200,000 self-organized groups around the world. With over 24 categories to browse in any city, you’ll likely find at least a handful of groups that pique your interest. Search for events any day of the week on the Meetup calendar or explore groups by topics like Health & Wellness, Sci-Fi & Games or Career & Business. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Start your own group, and build the community you want.
A sample of Calgary groups you’ll find on Meetup
Calgary Playgroup for Social Dogs and their Social Owners
Are you and your pooch equally excited by new faces? A Doggy Pawty is the perfect way to socialize your small canine companion (under 20 pounds) in a safe environment while also making great connections with fellow dog owners.
YYCSBC – Silent Book Club
Held at the Société Coffee Lounge, Silent Book Club invites you to two blissful hours of unwinding with the book of your choice while sipping on your favorite wine or coffee. Socialize with other book-lovers and share about what you’re reading. Then, enjoy the beautiful silence of Introverted Reading Hour.
Calgary Horror Films Meetup
Brought to you by the executive producers of Haunted Calgary, Screamfest, Horror-Con and TenScaryMinutes, this group is for fans of all things horror. Monthly meetups include talks from the organizers and people on the frontlines of special effects. There will also be featured movie screenings to make your skin crawl!
Calgary Pub Grub Review: Heritage Pubs
You might not expect to eat your next meal at an old army base or funeral home, but that’s exactly what you might find when you join this group. Accompany other burger enthusiasts as you explore some of Calgary’s oldest and strangest pubs and search for delicious, reasonably priced food.
Calgary Cuddle Party!
The name may have caught you off guard, but the goal of this group is to build authentic connection with others. The workshops take place in a safe, supportive space and teach people about non-sexual touch, finding and expressing your boundaries and communicating compassion. Cuddling is welcomed but not required.
Calgary Hiking & Scrambling Meetup
If you relate to the word “outdoorsy” or are looking to change up your house cat lifestyle, this group is the way to go. Join or organize meetups like backpacking, hut trips, rock climbing, cycling or paddling. As long as it’s an activity and it’s outdoors, you’ll find it here.