There’s a group for that: Calgarian meet-ups to check out

Tired of lonely Tuesday nights eating soup whilst reading Victorian literature? Now you can have a group to do that with. From avid hikers with adventurous dogs to taco-eating tech junkies, Meetup.com is the place to find anyone interested in anything.

If you haven’t heard of Meetup before, it’s a social networking site where people can organize groups that host local events. The bustling site invites people to meet new friends, discover and share hobbies, find support groups or even advance a cause. The possibilities are as diverse as the community.

Inspiration for the site came following the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. While feeling disconnected from his neighbours, founder Scott Heiferman saw others turning to one another for support in the wake of the tragedy. This outpouring of connection sparked an idea to build community by bringing common interests together.

The concept stuck, and Meetup is now home to over 200,000 self-organized groups around the world. With over 24 categories to browse in any city, you’ll likely find at least a handful of groups that pique your interest. Search for events any day of the week on the Meetup calendar or explore groups by topics like Health & Wellness, Sci-Fi & Games or Career & Business. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Start your own group, and build the community you want.