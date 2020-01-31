MRU women’s hockey front and centre in 2020 Crowchild Classic

Girls, the floor is yours.

For the first time in the eight years since the creation of the Crowchild Classic, the Mount Royal Cougars and Calgary Dinos women’s hockey teams will enjoy the privilege of playing the prime-time slot set for 6:45 p.m. inside the home of the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Last year the CrowchildClassic drew in 11,490 Dinos andCougars fans, which is about a 1,000 person increase from the year before but fell short of the all-time attendance record set in 2016 with 12,859 in attendance.

The Calgary Dinos own the all-time record of 5-2 on the women’s side and have won the last games 2-1 and 1-0. MRU hasn’t won since earning a 3-1 win in 2017.

“Both institutions recognize they want to provide equality around the board which startedthe conversation and here we aretoday,” says Cougars head coach Scott Rivett.

Dinos head coach and Hall of Fame member Danielle Goyette agrees.

“The two universities putting the game at 7 p.m. is a great idea and a good thing moving forward to give equal opportunity for both teams,” she says.

“The impact on women’s hockey is huge. We were always behind the men and I like what the University of Calgary and Mount Royal are doing to give the girls the opportunity to play in front of a full-house inside the Saddledome.”

Rivett and his team are ready to take on the change.

“Even with the big crowd building up towards the end of the game, we all start to feel the excitement and the players will feel that energy come puck-drop rather than seeing the crowd build around them late in the game,” he says.