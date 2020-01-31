Loving what you teach and teaching what you love

“[I] became really passionate about the world of ideas, world literature [and] how stories can change the world,” Meisner says.

While being a published author, Meisner is also a professor. She was offered to teach at the University of Calgary while completing her PhD, which she accepted.

With a background in theatre, Meisner brings a collaborative nature to teaching that shows in her classroom. This is seen by a former student who has taken one of Meisner’s creative writing classes.

“[She is] super personalized, and she knew the students,” says Tia Christoffersen, a former student who has worked closely with Meisner. “I had known her from taking several classes with her beforehand, and she knows how to bring out people’s voices.”

Meisner opts for a unique type of teaching that is aimed at helping students in their own way. She calls it the “co- teaching model,” which is an effort to help students to be comfortable in asking their questions and asserting their opinions.

“So that they can say, ‘No I didn’t agree, I see it another way’ and that is the moment that I always love because we all lean in closer,” Meisner says. “We all learn from each other at that moment, it becomes super dynamic and super exciting.”

While this might be an approach that might not come naturally for some, it seems to be who Meisner is as a person, according to a fellow colleague at MRU.