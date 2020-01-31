Food for thought: Why superfoods may not be all that super

By Alaina Shirt, Contributor

Have you fallen into the superfood trap? Do you buy foods like goji berries and chia seeds that not only make your food look aesthetically pleasing, but also prevent cancer, fight off dementia and make you the most optimally functioning human ever?

Superfoods don’t have a set definition, but are most commonly known for their high volume of nutritional properties: vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Most superfoods — at least the ones marketed to North American countries — are native to foreign places. But the way these foods are sold to us creates an illustrious appeal that draws hipsters from near and far. Thus, demand has gone up.