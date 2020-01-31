Album review: Nightfall by Little Big Town
Nearly every Albertan can agree that the recent deep freeze has left everyone seeking warmth. Released on Jan. 17, Little Big Town’s Nightfall is the fire that we need to thaw out our frozen spirits.
Nightfall is an album that creates a tingle in your chest; it’s an album full of love, heartbreak and acceptance.
For someone who rarely listens to country (but is very much open to it), I found myself pouring my heart out along with the album. The title Nightfall is fitting in itself too; this album emanates the ambience of sitting under the stars with an open campfire keeping you company.
– Mikaela Delos Santos