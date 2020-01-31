Album review: ~how i’m feeling~ by Lauv

Compiled into 27 minutes of mellow sensibility, this album sounds how everyone’s diary reads. Full of sentimentality, ~how i’m feeling~ emits the perspective of looking at the bright side despite the confusing sensitivity we all possess. As for Lauv, he stays true to his artistry which makes this album even more distinctive. If this album was a photo, it’d be the bathroom selfies we take after a breakdown, holding up a peace sign. We’ve all been there.

-Mikaela Delos Santos