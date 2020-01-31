MRU, 660 News attempts to set the record straight on student fee increases

In December of 2019, in the wake of the Alberta provincial budget and its reduced education funding, the Post-Secondary Learning Act was amended by the government to remove the necessity of student involvement.

The order “quietly repealed” tuition regulations, “allowing post-secondary administrations to increase tuition beyond previously approved limits without approval from students,” according to a press release from SAMRU.

“The issue becomes more acute when factoring in the removal of five years of freezes on other institutional fees apart from tuition, meaning some of those fees could skyrocket to fill the funding void left by considerable government cuts to operating grants,” SAMRU President Shayla Breen says in the release.

After that statement was released, 660 News published an article on the announcement, reflecting that increases to non- instructional fees had occurred, and that “going to school at Mount Royal University will cost you more.”