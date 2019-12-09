New streaming site transports millenials to their childhoods

Lizzie, Hannah, Raven, Zach and Cody: if those names bring back a flood of childhood memories, then Disney+ is for you. Nostalgia is a powerful tool, to which Disney+ utilizes to pull at the heartstrings of millennial viewers.

Memories for millenials

Initially, some may assume Disney+ is primarily geared towards Generation Z, namely children and pre-teens. Even though the majority of this age group are current fans of Disney and Pixar, millennials are the ones itching to reminisce.

According to a Morning Consult poll, “42 per cent of millennials also thought they were paying too much for streaming services, even though most of them, 54 per cent, subscribed to only one or two streaming services.”

This was thought-provoking because millennials recently have been speaking out about their frustration with the numerous streaming sites offering different shows and films, however, millennials want them all in one.

Although this desire to pay for only one streaming network, millennials are determined to open their wallets if it’s for beloved Disney.

The same poll added that “36 per cent of the key 18- to 29-year-old demographic said they were likely to subscribe to the new Disney streaming service.”

Care over cost

Although millenials are complaining about the high prices of streaming services, when it comes to those classic Disney flashbacks, cost is merely a number.

In addition to cost, there are various complaints about too many streaming sites being available with different, equally-desirable shows, creating the battle of which platform to invest your hard-earned money into.

When it comes to Disney+ though, not only does it provide millennials with their dose of nostalgia, it does it at a cheaper price. According to CNET, in the United States, the rate is $7.00/month, which is half the price of HBO Now and the forthcoming HBO Max. Not to mention, it is cheaper than Netflix’s cheapest tier of $9.00/month.

Evidently, it is difficult to put a price on childhood memories.

More than just millennials

Does Disney+ reach a larger audience than millennials? Absolutely.

The new site provides a space for Marvel, muppets and more. It acts as the home for the classic Disney princesses alongside the invaders of universe.

The streaming service offers everything from Disney channel television shows, to Pixar animations, to classic movies (according to millenials), such as Halloweentown, High School Musical and Avatar.

Not to mention, Disney+ also offers reboots of beloved shows and movies, including Lizzie McGuire, making the High School Musical films, which are being built on by a television series and the Star Wars series Clone Wars expanding.

Nostalgia is a strong draw with millenials looking to escape into the comfort of a simpler childhood, to which Disney+ can deliver in spades. Overall, it is difficult for anyone, not just millennials, to convince themselves that Disney+ isn’t worth the extra drop in dollars.