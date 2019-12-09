Mount Royal University cuts 10 jobs, merges 2 departments

On Monday, Nov. 5, MRU announced it was cutting five positions and not long after, announced the elimination of five more the next day.

The university also announced it will not be filling up to 15 currently vacant positions, in addition to the merging of the Department of Student Affairs and Campus Life with the Academic Affairs department.

President and Vice-Chancellor, Tim Rahilly sent out an email on Nov. 6 to address the cuts.

“Over the last two days, we said goodbye to a number of valued colleagues. Today, five filled positions were eliminated at Mount Royal… For the individuals who held these roles, we thank them for sharing their talents with Mount Royal and wish them all the best in the future,” says Rahilly.

The jobs that were eliminated included Mount Royal Staff Association and management staff, three roles in Academic Affairs, one role in Finance and Administration and one position in University Advancement, Rahilly wrote.

Rahilly ensures “there will be no other layoffs planned in this calendar year, but unfortunately I must tell you we have more budget work to do, which will inevitably result in the elimination of more positions in 2020.”

He says as much as 70 per cent of MRU’s operating costs come from salaries and benefits.

“We can’t reduce costs in other areas enough to close the 2019-20 budget gap. Beyond the 2019-20 fiscal year, we don’t yet have enough information from the government and so we are seeking clarification.”

Rahilly suggests there are other cuts the university can do, such as “reduce administrative costs and discretionary expenditures; make building repairs solely on an emergency basis; create positions and fill vacancies only when absolutely necessary; and look for ways to increase revenue in other areas.”

“Your ideas on how to reduce costs and do the work differently are still needed and welcomed,” Rahilly says, adding questions can be directed to budget@mtroyal.ca.

“I know you are feeling anxious and while I may not have any new information, I promise to share what I know, answer your questions as best I can … and, even more importantly, listen,” Rahilly says.