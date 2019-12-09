In preparation for his album release, here are 4 reasons why you should love Harry Styles

Here’s the deal: I just bought a VIP ticket to see Harry Styles in Sweden next year. Have I ever been to Sweden? Nope. Did I understand any Swedish on the website while I was buying my ticket? No. Do I have the money to go to Sweden? Absolutely not. But, I know I won’t regret it.

With the imminent release of his second album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13, I am here to tell you exactly why I love Harry Styles — and, more importantly, why you should love him, too.

1. His music is actually good

The only people who fight me on this one are people who haven’t actually listened to his music and are adamant on attaching Styles’ solo music to One Direction’s pop jams. In reality, his songs are known to be very reminiscent of older classic/pop/soft-rock songs that your dad would probably love. Compared to David Bowie, he was even called the “saviour of rock” by NPR.

2. Everyone who meets him loves him

By this, I don’t mean just his fans — I mean literally everyone. He’s even friends with Stevie Nicks, who gave Styles and his mom a shoutout at one of Fleetwood Mac’s shows saying: “I think you did a really good job raising Harry, Anne. Because he’s really a gentleman, sweet and talented, and, boy, that appeals to me. So all of you, this is for you.”

3. Inclusivity is one of his priorities

His shows (and entire being, let’s be real) are intentional in creating space for people of all backgrounds. At one of his shows, he even helped one of his fans come out to her mother — with the support of an entire arena. For Rolling Stone, Styles said: “I’m aware that as a white male, I don’t go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows. I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t. So I’m not trying to say, ‘I understand what it’s like.’ I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen.”

4. Toxic masculinity? Not in his books

Styles constantly crosses the line between masculine and feminine, unafraid of what people think about the statement pearl earrings he wore to the 2019 Met Gala or the high-heeled boots he wears on a constant basis. Now, I’m not all about praising celebrities for doing the bare minimum, but everything Styles does is intentional — knowing that his impressionable, young fanbase is taking in and processing his every action.

Even if you aren’t into the four things listed above, listen to Fine Line when it’s released and let me know what you think.