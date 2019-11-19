Newly appointed MRU Cougars women’s basketball coach ready for tasks at hand

By Sajan Jabbal, Staff Writer & Dan Khavkin, Sports Editor

Mount Royal Athletics hired newly appointed women’s basketball coach Robyn Fleckenstein on Aug.1 this past summer. Fleckenstein brings in a loaded resumé into her first Canada West head coach job.

A former player of the Acadia Axewomen program from 2008 to 2010, Fleckenstein brings first-hand experience of women’s basketball at the university level to the team.

“Being a player and and an assistant at this level gave me a good idea, but of course being a head coach is much different,” she says.

Fleckenstein’s playing career was cut short at Acadia University due to an ACL tear. After her surgery, she began coaching.

“I got involved with coaching provincial teams in Nova Scotia, but even then I still didn’t really know what I wanted to do.”

After becoming a high school science teacher, Fleckenstein began coaching high school basketball while also working as an assistant coach with the Alberta Pandas.

Leaving Strathcona High School for Ross Sheppard in the Alberta capital, she got a phone call two years into the new job.

A former player at U of A who was an Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) coach was stepping away and asked if Fleckenstein would be interested in the head coach position.

In all but three weeks, Fleckenstein became the head coach for the ACAC’s Augustana Vikings.