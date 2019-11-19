Album review: Twister by Leisure

Leisure

Twister

Nettwerk

Score: A

Hitting perfect notes of melancholy and groove, you’ll find yourself vibing to LEISURE’s newest album,Twister on a Sunday night, while winding down from a crazy week. The fourteen track album of electronic funk creates a new listening experience with each and every song. There’s nothing better than when artists challenge your ears and push the limits of what you consider to be “good music” or “bad music” — this album does that. Twister delivers a sound that requires a few listens before you really start to understand why it’s good.