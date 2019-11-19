Album review: A Pill for Loneliness by City and Colour

City and Colour has returned to re-break our hearts four years after the release of If I Should Go Before You. In his latest album, A Pill For Loneliness, Dallas Green lyrically captures a dysfunctional relationship headed towards catastrophe. This eleven track album explores themes of loneliness, separation and an overall grim outlook on life. City and Colour is no stranger to the indie emo community — his gentle voice layered on rugged rock synth will have you listening to this album on a dark cloudy day. Although this album is lyrically brilliant, it lacks when it comes to the instrumentation. Overall, it’s nothing new but it’s a solid album.