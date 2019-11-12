Reflecting on the past going forward: The significance of Remembrance Day

By Christian Kindrachuk, Staff Writer

“There’s an old saying: ‘History repeats itself.’ If you don’t understand history, you run the risk of having to make the same mistakes again,” says Dave Love, president of the Calgary Military Historical Society.

That’s why on Nov. 11, Canadians host Remembrance Day ceremonies all across the country to pay tribute to their fallen soldiers and to remember the sacrifices Canadians have made in the past and today. The holiday provides an opportunity for Canadians to experience first hand accounts of history from veterans, and learn from experts adding a deeper level of understanding that could otherwise be missed.

“Military action, and unfortunately, warfare and conflict is all too much a part of our society and our culture,” says Love.

Love has been collecting military memorabilia for over 50 years starting when he was 13 years old. He does anything from appraisals, identifications and has helped with making storyline and storyboards for the Military Museum in Calgary.

Love says it’s one thing to know about the history, but it’s something different when it comes to appreciating it. Getting that appreciation for military history and conflicts doesn’t just come from books, it comes from veterans who have lived through the experience, such as veteran Jamie Jamieson, who is 87.