Our fascination with fear: Why people enjoy watching horror films

Everytime I sit down to watch a horror movie, I know I am going to end up with my fingers crammed in my ears with a pillow over my head, shielding myself from a movie that I decided to watch. So why do I keep deciding to watch them?

It turns out there are not only various reasons for why I —and others like me— do this. In fact, there are even benefits to these terrifying movies. Kind of hard to imagine, right?

Horror films, such as The Shining, The Conjuring and Saw, are loved by many. People will voluntarily pay to sit in a dark theatre, knowing what they are about to see will haunt their dreams for the next week. Some people are even die-hard (excuse the pun) fans of the gore and gruesome. These people choose to regularly pay to witness their fears.

For example, a common fear for many children and adults, myself included, are clowns. So, if this is a well-known fear, how did the movie IT and IT Chapter 2 become as successful as they did? According to the New York Times, IT collected over $300 million in box office revenue when it was released in 2017. This all prompts the question: why buy the ticket if you know you have a fear of clowns?