Here’s why cultural institutions still have value in modern day society

We live in a world where we can access pretty much anything with a little digging and a few clicks. The Internet has opened up a digital universe brimming with unique stories to uncover and art to appreciate. This then begs the question: what value do museums and cultural institutions have anymore?

Through our screens, a wealth of information and experience is at our fingertips waiting to be discovered. Perhaps the most powerful part of the Internet is its accessibility. As users, we don’t have to leave the comfort of our own homes to experience the depth and breadth of what the world has to offer. Instead, we are immersed in our own little bubbles where we can experience everything from afar — whatever form of art or culture it may be.

Recently, I stepped out of my bubble and visited four museums in New York City and Washington D.C. — The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), The Guggenheim, The Smithsonian Natural History Museum and The Newseum. There is something magical about stepping into a sacred space reserved for art, culture and history to be preserved and appreciated. It was incredibly refreshing to immerse myself in the slow-paced environment and take a step back from the hectic routine of modern life. For the first time in a long time, I let myself breathe as I wandered through the exhibitions, soaking up all of the intricate details. Each museum I visited contained a unique atmosphere that cannot be translated through words — their spaces acted as a safe haven from the hustle and bustle of the outside world.