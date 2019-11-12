5 ways to maximize the cold weather this winter

You know the click-click-click to the top of a rollercoaster? The way you begin to brace yourself? The way you white-knuckle the safety restraint as you crest the top before plummeting to the ground?

Is the experience enjoyable or terrible? Is the anticipation worse than the actual drop?

I’ve been pondering these sorts of questions as we approach our yearly plunge into a good old Alberta winter. Only a few days ago, a friend and I bemoaned the darkness, isolation and clichéd seasonal depression that can quickly become all too real during the cold months.

Go to school in the dark. Go home in the dark. Repeat.

Click-click-click. Are you feeling the dreadful anticipation yet?

If you are, I’ve got a few ideas to brighten your winter. With our final few weeks before snow, it’s time to make a point of authentic connection with friends and nature this winter. Press into it. You might just have a better time than you think.

Here’s a list of five things you can do this winter:

1. Shinny on the ODR

Shinny on the ODR means hockey on the outdoor rink — if you didn’t know what that meant, you’re forgiven. I’ve grown up playing hockey and my mom still doesn’t know what that means, so you’re doing fine. Whatever you want to call it — and whether you’ve played for years or never skated — this has to be number one on the list. There’s nothing quite like the sound of skates carving the ice, pucks banging against the boards or the hooting and hollering when someone scores. Plus, is there anything more quintessentially Canadian… eh?