3 fun study snack ideas to hold you over ‘til the holidays

Often when I’m studying, I get caught up in my head daydreaming, repeatedly going over all that I have to do or zoning out completely with absolutely no idea what I was doing in the first place. Hours can pass this way, but there is a simple solution: study snacks.

I’m not the only one who gets distracted oh-too easily, finding myself on Pinterest for who knows how long browsing for shoes or gazing fascinatedly at a structure made out of pipes that plays different chords when the wind goes through it. This all goes to show how important study snacks can be in keeping students focused and engaged with the material.

One popular study snack is candy, from Nibs to gummy bears, to my new personal favourite, Jolly Rancher Misfit MER-Bears. Candy can be used to set goals where students have to get to a certain point in their studying before they give themselves a treat. This can be an effective (and fun) way to study, but I personally can only eat a little before feeling worse not better, so I went out to find healthier snack options that are still fun, and just as satisfying. Here are a few favourites.