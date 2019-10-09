Cougar Corner: MRU athletics off and running

By Dan Khavkin, Sports Editor

Men’s hockey

Mount Royal’s men’s hockey squad opens its 2019-20 Canada West campaign hoping to build off of last year’s success.

“I think our group is excited to get the season started. We have only seen two teams in the pre-season, the [Calgary] Dinos and the [Lethbridge] Pronghorns. This will be a good barometer to see how we match up against oneof the perennial contenders,” saidCougars head coach Bert Gilling.

Last year, the Cougars finished 12-11-5 on the regular season before beating out the UBC Thunderbirds in three games during the quarter-finals round.

MRU reached the final-four for the fifth straight year but lost in the Canada West semi- final. But with a strong crew on the roster from last year, and a strong recruiting season, MRU seems poised for success after sweeping powerhouse Saskatchewan 5-4 and 7-2 last weekend. MRU hauled in their first-ever national champion in Nic Sicoly, the graduated captain of the NAHL Robertson Cup-winning Aberdeen Wings.

Other high-calibre recruits for the season include Tri-City Americans captain Nolan Yaremko, one-time Hitmen and Calgary Flames rookie camp invitee Andrew Fyten, Seattle Thunderbird Sean Richards and Grand Prairie Storm captain Connor Blake. After red-shirting last year due to serving time in the pros, Keegan Iverson will suit up in the navy and white.

Iverson carried the load with a six-point weekend (1G, 5A) in his debut weekend.

Ex-Victoria Grizzlies netminder Kurtis Chapman is the lone goalie in this year’s recruitment class and will have a shot to ght for the back-up slot with Kootenay Ice goaltender Wyatt Ho in.

Women’s hockey

MRU’s women’s hockey squad wrapped up a successful pre-season against the Dinos ahead of the Canada West opener against the Huskies at Flames Community Arenas. The Cougars own a 3-1-1 record through exhibition play. They opened play with a 1-1 tie with the Saskatchewan Huskies before winning two straight against the Manitoba Bisons on home-ice.