Album review: Ugh, those feels again by Snoh Aalegra
Snoh Aalegra
Ugh, those feels again
Atrium Recordings
Score: B-
I think this album should come with a warning, “Beware: This album will make you feel everything.”
In her third studio-produced album, singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra, explores themes of vulnerability, euphoria and heartache. With up-beat piano loops and perfectly timed fade ins and outs, Ugh, those feels again tells the raw story of going through trying times in a relationship.
This album solidifies her strength as an R&B artist but in a genre where everything can feel so similar to one another, it’s nothing new. If you’re a fan of classic 90s R&B, I think this album is worth a listen. However, if you’re more interested in the new wave sound that’s currently trending, I wouldn’t label this album as a must.
– Hermie Ocenar