Album Review: Princess Catgirl by Cashmere Cat
Cashmere Cat
Princess Catgirl
Mad Love/ Interscope Records
Score: A
If you were able to hear love, I think it would sound like every track on this album. In his second studio album, it’s undeniable that Cashmere Cat can take any noise — no matter how odd — and transform it into musical brilliance.
After producing tracks that feature artists such as Tory Lanez, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, his newest album, Princess Catgirl, features only one artist — himself. It’s honestly refreshing being able to listen to a DJ’s true skill without the influence of another artist.
Different from his previous album, 9, DJ and record producer, Magnus August Høiberg will launch you into space with Princess Catgirl, filled to the brim with its futuristic sound effects of warped reverb and autotune.
– Hermie Ocenar