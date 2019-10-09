Album Review: Princess Catgirl by Cashmere Cat

If you were able to hear love, I think it would sound like every track on this album. In his second studio album, it’s undeniable that Cashmere Cat can take any noise — no matter how odd — and transform it into musical brilliance.

After producing tracks that feature artists such as Tory Lanez, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, his newest album, Princess Catgirl, features only one artist — himself. It’s honestly refreshing being able to listen to a DJ’s true skill without the influence of another artist.