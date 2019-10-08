Why do companies really stand behind social issues?

Mackenzie Gellner, Staff Writer

In current times, mental health, feminism, racism and a long list of other topics that have been historically ignored have become major talking points. As a result, many companies are integrating them into their business models. Ultimately, these hot topics have become a strategic way to gain more consumers and followers through perpetrating a sense of thoughtfulness towards social issues.

Although this is a smart business plan, it is important to question whether this strategy is sinister or supportive.

Companies, such as Dove and Aerie, have based their brands around body positivity. Dove has done this through several video commercials that give women of all ages the chance to notice and appreciate their natural beauty. In doing this, Dove gets women to purchase their products because they are portraying the message of supporting everyone’s body.

Although this is an excellent narrative to promote, at the end of the day, one must remember that Dove is still a business. This means they have one primary goal: profit. Regardless of whether Dove’s employees truly believe the notion of body positivity as individuals, they are feeding off of a social issue in order to make money.

Yes, this does sound cynical. I’m not suggesting Dove doesn’t support the idea of self-love, but one cannot ignore it is a smart business strategy.

Aerie operates in a similar way by using unretouched and unedited women in their advertisements. Aerie’s campaign, ‘Aerie Real,’ focuses on women feeling beautiful in their own skin through using models of all shapes and sizes in their advertisements. They also refuse to retouch their models in Photoshop to prove to the customer that they are beautiful in their own natural skin.

Yes, it is smart, but is it right?

Ultimately, many companies take on social issues to use as a business strategy because, especially nowadays, there are many social justice issues being brought to light, such as LGBTQ+ rights and police brutality.