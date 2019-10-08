Unpacking Brene Brown’s mantra of wholehearted living

Sarah Green, Arts Editor

Not to be dramatic or anything, but Brené Brown changed my life. More specifically, her research on wholeheartedness changed the way I live my life. So much so, in fact, I got the word “wholehearted” tattooed on my body — and that’s saying a lot for someone like me, a perfectionist with commitment issues.

Brown became a household name in 2010 after she gave a TED Talk called ‘The power of vulnerability.’ Her research on shame stirred the hearts of many and brought a powerful concept to light: vulnerability is the key to living a wholehearted life. Brown’s TED Talk has since become a world-wide phenomenon — viewed and shared by millions of people, earning the title of one of the most-watched TED Talks of all time.

In her talk, Brown defines shame as the fear of disconnection. It’s the self-deprecating cycle of believing there is something about us that makes us not worthy of connection. Through her research, Brown discovered that shame is universal — we all have it. She also came to understand that no one wants to talk about it, and the less we talk about it, the more we have it.

Despite the crippling power shame has, Brown believes it never has to have the final word. She explains shame has a kryptonite — excruciating vulnerability. Brown discovered that in order for true, genuine and meaningful connection to happen, we have to allow ourselves to be seen — shame and all.