Therapeutic activities (that aren’t meditation)

By Kennedy Bashaw, Contributor

If you wear your heart on your sleeve and there’s no hiding when you’re feeling stressed out, you’re probably a little sick of the, “Have you tried meditation?” response. Don’t get me wrong, meditation is great. It’s a practice I personally like to incorporate into my routine (when I happen to remember to). However, I know it’s not something everyone can get behind. Maybe you have trouble sitting still, or whenever you try and focus on your breathing your mind ends up wandering to whatever assignment you’ve been procrastinating the past week. Regardless, even if the act of classic meditation doesn’t cut it, its basic calming aspects can still be found in many other things.

Any mindful activity can still help you reap many of meditation’s benefits, as long as it’s something that you nd enjoyable and are able to (at least mostly) focus on. They might not always be “productive” in the traditional sense, but the purpose is more to act as a coping mechanism for when you need it. Though if you ask me, anything done to take care of your mental health is time well spent. These are a few methods that I personally like to utilize when I’m stressed out of my mind, and seem to be a lot more effective than binging The Office for the seventh time.