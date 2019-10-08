Studying abroad isn’t as hard as students might think

Common tropes about studying abroad are the costs associated with classes, time commitment or just lack of traveling experience. Guillet said the cost is not much different from what some students are already paying in Calgary.

“Particularly with the exchange, like full semester, if you are a student living in Calgary paying for your apartment and paying all your insurance and everything on your own anyways, sometimes going abroad is not signi cantly more expensive,” Guillet said.

The school, in an effort to try and increase the number of students studying abroad, incentivizes student participation through scholarships and grants. Last year, they started the International Mobility Award.

“We are guaranteeing every student who goes abroad will receive a grant from our office now, and we guarantee at least $1,000 to each student,” Guillet said.