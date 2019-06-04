A pop of colour with the CHROMA pop-up

By Andi Endruhn, Publishing Editor

Instagrammers and design addicts rejoice! CHROMA, and it’s immersive series of interactive designs and artwork has opened at Southcentre Mall for all of your feed curation needs.

The colourful pop-up, hosted by PARK is made up of a series of brightly coloured walls, ranging from colourful murals, to balloon walls and textile hangings creating the perfect backdrop for any occasion!

The 12 different walls were created by eight different local Calgary designers and artists including Caine Chow, Rachael Meckling, Rhys Farrell, Rei Duncan, Maria Dina Galura, Tyler Lemermeyer, Michelle Hoogveld and Peaseblossoms.

The pop of colour pop-up can be found in the centre court of Southcentre until June 16, so put on your cutest outfit and get down there!

More information can be found on Southcentre Mall’s website here, and photos can be found on the #CHROMAYYC tag on Instagram.