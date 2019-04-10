MRU Cougar sports year in review

April 10, 2019

Mount Royal’s most successful season is highlighted by national quarter-finalist in the MRU men’s volleyball team who racked up the accolades this past year. The Cougars finished with their best regular season record, hosted their first home-court playoff game on the university level, reached the Canada West semi-finals and also became the first Mount Royal team to make a USPORTS national playoff, finishing fifth in the tournament. Photo by Cougar Athletics

