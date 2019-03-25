Opinion: How The Vagina Monologues changed my perspective on feminism

by · March 25, 2019

The Vagina Monologues, written by Eve Ensler, is an episodic play that tackles political subjects to honour female sexuality. Graphic by Karina Zapata with resources from RawPixel

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector updated their cover photo.

4 days ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Archives