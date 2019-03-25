Comprehending homelessness in India with The Song of Kahunsha

by · March 25, 2019

According to a 2011 census, an estimated 57,416 people in Mumbai have no homes. The Song of Kahunsha gives you a bigger perspective on poverty in India. Photo courtesy of Pexels

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector updated their cover photo.

4 days ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Archives